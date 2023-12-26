50 Cent and Fat Joe Seated Next to Each Other During Christmas New York Knicks Game [Photos + Video]

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the New York Knicks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for a game that saw scores of big names in attendance at Madison Square Garden, including Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan.

via: Complex

50 Cent and Fat Joe were also in attendance.

The rappers, whose now-squashed beef dates back to 2004, were seated next to each other courtside with fellow celebrities and New York natives Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan close by. A viral clip from the scene shows Fifty and Joe bobbing their heads to 50 Cent’s breakthrough hit “In Da Club,” which turned 20 this year. Attending the game with the East Coast rap legends were their children: Joe with his daughter, Azariah Cartagena, 17, and Fifty with his youngest son, Sire Jackson, 11.

Fat Joe and 50 Cent just casually chilling together is still surreal to me pic.twitter.com/pgHVPg8uYQ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) December 25, 2023

The moment shocked some millennials, who can recall the two dissing each other at the 2005 Video Music Awards, which cost Joe a deal with Jordan Brand, which he reflected upon in his 2022 memoir The Book of Jose.

“Lost about $20 million by not getting that deal. I lost out on other endorsements too,” Joe wrote. “Promoters definitely didn’t book me and 50 Cent on the same shows. Everybody had to keep us separated. But as fate would have it, after the VMAs, we didn’t see each other again in person for almost a decade.”

50 Cent enjoying the NBA match with his son & Fat Joe on Christmas night. pic.twitter.com/sFTORWrRHU — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) December 26, 2023

Havoc Of Mobb Deep, Fat Joe & 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/Fe20Z7xUdU — Hip Hop Immortal (@HipHopImm0rtal) December 25, 2023

However, the two would settle their issues in 2012 following the untimely death of music executive Chris Lighty, which Joe revealed on a 2021 episode of the podcast People’s Party with Talib Kweli. “When I show up to the BET Awards, we on point. We super focused,” Joe said on the podcast. “That’s the only way I can explain it legally. They say rehearsal. I perform ‘Lean Back’ and then 50 Cent comes out. He ends up right by where I’m at. And when the music stops, he puts his hands out, and says ‘Peace for Chris Lighty.’ Chris Lighty wanted peace.”

Since then, Fifty acknowledged to Rolling Stone that he was “buggin'” for bringing Fat Joe into his longstanding feud with Ja Rule, and later invited Joe as a special guest on the Brooklyn date of The Final Lap Tour in August. Another one of Fifty’s former rivals, Jadakiss, also hit the stage that night.

50 Cent brought out everyone from J. Cole to Flo Rida to Jadakiss in Brooklyn tonight ? pic.twitter.com/W2NDb02wtl — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 10, 2023