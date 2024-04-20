50 Cent to Expand His Film Projects with The Launch of G-Unit Studios in Louisiana | lovebscott.com

Expanding his television and film production footprint, 50 Cent officially opened G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday (April 18).

via: THR

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport,” Jackson told Billboard.

He additionally noted that establishing G-Unit Studios in Shreveport “is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also expressed his delight at G-Unit Studios finding a home in his city. “We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” he told Billboard. “This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

On the G-Unit Studios launch date, Jackson was honored with his own celebratory day in Shreveport and presented with a key to the city by Mayor Arceneaux.

The in-house production facility is located in the city’s downtown area, as reported by KSLA. The rapper is reportedly already eyeing more properties in Shreveport to expand the studio.

G-Unit Film & Television Inc. was founded in 2003, kicking off with the documentary 50 Cent: The New Breed. Since then, G-Unit has produced various high-profile TV shows, including Starz’s hit series Power and its various spin-offs.

Last year, Jackson ended G-Unit’s deal with Starz following his open criticism of how the network handled the production company’s TV shows. “This is me packing my stuff, Starz. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. G-Unit has since signed a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal with Fox.