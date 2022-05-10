50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique in Season 2 of ‘BMF’ After Promising to ‘Put Her Back On’

50 Cent has followed through with his promise to bring Mo’Nique back to Hollywood.

via Complex:

50 took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that Mo’Nique will join the cast of the upcoming season of Starz’s BMF.

“Guess who i got in BMF this season GOLDIE!” the mogul wrote, introducing Mo’Nique’s new character. “GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.”

The news arrives just a few weeks after 50 urged Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to apologize for allegedly “blackballing” Mo’Nique from the industry.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow their influence to damage @therealnoworldwide career and this has gone on for way to long,” he wrote in an Instagram post, before asking them to apologize to the actress.

“So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on.”

50’s still trash — but good for Mo’Nique!

