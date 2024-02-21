50 Cent Calls Floyd Mayweather 'Stupid' for Defending Diddy: 'Get Me the F*ck Out Ya Head' | lovebscott.com

50 Cent is calling out Floyd Mayweather for defending Diddy.

via Complex:

After seeing the widely-circulated clip of Mayweather on The Pivot Podcast, where the 15-time major world champion sympathized with Diddy amid his sexual assault accusations, Fifty responded on Instagram.

In a caption, he wrote, “they didn’t even ask him about this, Champ is you stupid or is you dumb?”

Fifty, who was once friends with Mayweather, went on to promote his greenlit documentary project about the allegations that Diddy has faced. “Get me the fuck out ya head, you sound like a hater. DIDDY DO IT ? COMING soon,” he concluded.

Fifty wasn’t the only person who was caught off-guard by Mayweather’s tangent about Diddy. Social media also slammed the former professional boxer for his comments and history of domestic abuse allegations. On The Pivot Podcast, Mayweather was asked about his relationship with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the father of his two-year-old grandson, Kentrall Gaulden Jr.The topic then randomly shifted to Mayweather not wanting to judge Diddy, whom he deems to have made “mistakes” similar to YoungBoy.

“I’m not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy, ’cause he’s still a Black man,” Mayweather said at the 6:50 mark of the video below. “Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or if it’s not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business. It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he’s down. My take on it is it’s not my business. I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it.”

We hate when we have to take 50’s side — but he’s right when he’s right!