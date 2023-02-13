4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her

Four New Jersey high school students have been charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old classmate who killed herself days after they attacked her in the school hallway, recorded the incident and shared the video on social media.

According to the Associated Press, citing prosecutors, one juvenile has been charged with aggravated assault, two have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and another has been charged with harassment after their classmate, Adriana Kuch, died by suicide two days after they allegedly bullied and beat her at Central Regional High School in Bayville, N.J.

Citing Adriana’s father, Michael Kuch, CNN reports the victim was found dead in her home on Feb. 3.

Since then, the teen suspects and their guardians have been “served with copies of their complaints” and have been released from police custody “pending future court appearances,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said, according to NBC News.

According to the outlet, Kuch said prior to his daughter’s death, a video circulated on social media platforms, including TikTok, allegedly showing her walking with her boyfriend in the school’s hallway when she was brutally attacked with a water bottle.

WNBC-TV reports despite blacking out and suffering from a substantial amount of bruising all over her body, Adriana was only treated by the school nurse.

Kuch alleges school leaders failed to notify authorities.

“A kid is assaulted with a weapon, and their policy is not to call the police or file a report,” Kuch told the station.

“I do know why it happened,” he claimed. He believes “the two girls didn’t like each other for a couple of years, and she had been threatening my daughter online.”

On Saturday, the Central Regional School District Board of Education announced the resignation of its superintendent, Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides. Parlapanides did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’S request for comment.

“The Central Regional family continues to mourn the loss of one of our children,” the district wrote, adding in part, it is currently “evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying.”

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized to cover funeral and legal costs, Adriana was “a wonderful and brave daughter who touched the lives of those around her.”

