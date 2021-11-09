Over 30 Lawsuits Filed Against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and Others Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott, Live Nation, and Astroworld have dozens of lawsuits aimed at them following the weekend’s tragedy.

via Complex:

As of Tuesday afternoon, Complex has counted at least 32 lawsuits pertaining to the tragedy having been filed through the Harris County District Clerk. This comes after Rolling Stone reports that the number amounted to at least 19 on Monday.

Among those lawsuits, festival attendee Kristian Paredes is seeking $1 million from Scott, Live Nation, and Drake—who appeared at the show. Patrick Stennis is suing Live Nation, Scott, Cactus Jack, and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, with several others making their cases known.

With the suits coming in, Billboard shares that Harris County District Judge Ravi K. Sandill issued an order allowing attorneys to inspect and photograph the NRG Park grounds, while organizers can preserve evidence.

Live Nation, Travis Scott, ScoreMore, and others agreed to the order after victims had asked for it.

As previously shared, last Friday’s event and the eight deaths and over 300 injuries it led to is seeing the lawsuits pile up. Scott is also being named, as his conduct during the show and his history of encouraging fans to storm stages may be looked at, Billboard notes. But ultimately, the publication claims organizers Live Nation, ScoreMore, and others will also likely be questioned over security measures, evacuation routes, and medical support at the Friday festival.

“There will be hundreds of plaintiffs by Friday, if not thousands,” lawyer Alex Hilliard, who has already filed two negligence claims with Robert Hillard and Ben Crump, told Rolling Stone.

“I have one client who gave a stranger CPR for an hour before anybody even got to him. Obviously, by the time medical personnel got there, it was too late. He said, ‘I can heal from a broken arm, but I’ll never heal from this.’ This is such a unique, rare and unprecedented case.”

Hillard shared that, while Scott isn’t named in their current Astroworld-related suits, “Scott may be named” in later suits as “the facts reveal themselves.” He called the tragedy “involuntary corporate manslaughter,” explaining that “at least nine people on site had the ability to shut the concert down and didn’t.”

Ilhan Mohamud and Noah Gutierrez—through Crump and Hillard’s firm—are seeking at least $1 million each, with Mohamud claiming she was “trapped in the middle of a crowd surge.”

“As plaintiff attempted to stay conscious and escape the crowd, she was forced to witness several concertgoers who [were] being crushed, trampled and killed within very close proximity,” the filing alleges.

Lawyer Sean A. Roberts, who is manning suits on behalf of at least 10 people, filed one against Scott and Live Nation on behalf of attendee Natasha Celedon, claiming she was “seriously and permanently injured by the recklessness and conscious indifference of the defendants.”

As we previously shared, the first reported complaint regarding the tragedy was by Manuel Souza, who was revealed to be suing Scott and Live Nation in Harris County District Court over what his attorney Steve Kherkher calls a failure to “properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner.”

“I just wanna send prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” Scott said in an Instagram Stories video posted Saturday. “You know my fans really mean the world to me, and I always really wanna leave them with a positive experience.”

There isn’t enough liability insurance in the world to cover what’s coming at Travis & co.