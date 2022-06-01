3 Killed in Shooting Inside Tulsa Hospital; Gunman Also Dead, Police Say

Three people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside an Oklahoma hospital Wednesday, according to police.

via NBC:

The gunman, described only as a man armed with a rifle, was also killed, Tulsa Police said in a statement.

Multiple people were injured in the gunfire that erupted about 5 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. In a statement, the police department said the man entered a building on the hospital’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.

“This turned into active shooter situation,” the department said.

It wasn’t clear how the gunman died, and a motive hasn’t been identified.

Authorities said he went to the building’s second floor and opened fire. Police were carrying out a room-by-room search to search for other threats, the department said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and the White House said it has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

Representatives for the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene, agency officials said.

The deadly shooting came a little more than a week after an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

And over the Memorial Day weekend, nine people were killed and more than 60 injured in shootings with more than four victims across the United States, according to an organization that tracks shootings.

On Tuesday in New Orleans, a woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting in New Orleans that occurred near a high school graduation venue that was taking place on the campus of Xavier University, police said.