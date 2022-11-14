3 Dead and 2 Wounded in University of Virginia Shooting, Manhunt for Ex-Football Player Underway

Police in Charlottesville are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the University of Virginia left three students dead.

via: Complex

Authorities are looking for former football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who is believed to be armed. A shelter-in-place alert went out on Sunday evening, and students and faculty on UVA grounds remain under lockdown.

According to police, the shooting site was identified as a garage across from the university’s drama building. A motive in the attack has not been identified, and officials have yet to name the victims or confirm whether they were students or not. Authorities continue to search in and around the university grounds by foot and helicopter.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

This story is a developing story.