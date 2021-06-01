29-Year-Old Electric Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI After Sidewalk Crash Kills Elderly Man

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a sidewalk crash involving a motorized scooter killed an elderly man in Venice, California, on Saturday.

James Cody Skene, 29, was taken into custody for driving under the influence after an electric scooter he was riding on collided with a 91-year-old man, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim — whom authorities did not identify by name — was walking on the sidewalk on Lincoln Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by a motorized scooter, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to render medical aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Skene and a female passenger were traveling on one scooter together down the sidewalk and both were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the collision, authorities said.

California law prohibits electric scooter from being driven on sidewalks, according to the state’s Department of Motorized Vehicles. Electric scooters can only be driven on a bicycle path, trail, or bikeway with a speed of 15 mph.

Skene was initially held on $100,000 bail, but has since been released after posting bond, KTLA reported.

It’s unclear if Skene has obtain an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, according to the LAPD.

Let this be a lesson — don’t drink and drive, even if it’s just an electric scooter.