21 Savage Shows Off His Vocal Skills At Beyoncé's Atlanta Concert [Video]

21 Savage shares some hilarious videos of himself singing his heart out at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.
Savage’s love for R&B holds no bounds. The Atlanta rapper filmed himself singing his heart out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.
On Friday (Aug. 12), 21 Savage jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a video of himself singing along to Beyoncé at her Atlanta stop of her Renaissance World Tour. In the clip, the R&B superstar is singing her power ballad “Dangerously in Love,” and the Her Loss creator couldn’t help himself but sing along.
“I am in love with you, you set me free/I can’t do this thing called life without you here with me/’Cause I’m dangerously in love with you,” 21 warbles out loud without a care in the world.
A fan on Twitter reshared the Atlanta rapper’s video and expressed her appreciation of him being the biggest Queen Bey fan. “When I tell you 21 savage has me CRYING lmaoooooo you know he loves Beyoncé down,” she tweeted.
21 posted another video of himself singing his heart out to Beyoncé’s 2011 song “1+1.”
Although 21 Savage is a capable rapper, he’s not afraid to show off his crooning skills when it comes to R&B.