21 Savage Shows Off His Vocal Skills At Beyoncé's Atlanta Concert [Video]

via: HotNewHipHop

Savage’s love for R&B holds no bounds. The Atlanta rapper filmed himself singing his heart out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

On Friday (Aug. 12), 21 Savage jumped on his Instagram Story and posted a video of himself singing along to Beyoncé at her Atlanta stop of her Renaissance World Tour. In the clip, the R&B superstar is singing her power ballad “Dangerously in Love,” and the Her Loss creator couldn’t help himself but sing along.

“I am in love with you, you set me free/I can’t do this thing called life without you here with me/’Cause I’m dangerously in love with you,” 21 warbles out loud without a care in the world.

A fan on Twitter reshared the Atlanta rapper’s video and expressed her appreciation of him being the biggest Queen Bey fan. “When I tell you 21 savage has me CRYING lmaoooooo you know he loves Beyoncé down,” she tweeted.

when I tell you 21 savage has me CRYING lmaoooooo you know he loves Beyoncé down pic.twitter.com/XW5GBq2DN8 — MS INCHEZ (@REDSEASHAWTY) August 12, 2023

21 posted another video of himself singing his heart out to Beyoncé’s 2011 song “1+1.”

Although 21 Savage is a capable rapper, he’s not afraid to show off his crooning skills when it comes to R&B.