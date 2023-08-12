Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez to Donate $100M to Hawaii Wildfires Relief Fund

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez announced they’ll donate $100 million to Maui wildfire relief efforts.

via: Page Six

“We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53, said in a joint statement on Instagram Friday.

“The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided.”

The Amazon CEO and former broadcaster said they created a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help get the island “back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves.”

Several people, including celebrities, took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the pair for their generosity.

Katy Perry commented, “this is it,” while Mindy Kaling added, “Wow. truly incredible”

Kathy Hilton chimed in with several clapping, prayer hands, hearts and star emojis.

Meanwhile, designer Rachel Zoe added, “Love you both this is incredible.”

The apocalyptic fires in Maui this week have left at least 80 people dead and 1,000 are still missing, according to local officials. Thousands of homes have also been destroyed.