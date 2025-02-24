2025 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 day ago

The award ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell and broadcast live on Netflix, celebrated numerous first-time winners such as Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Zoe Saldaña.

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was a night to remember, with fellow actors celebrating their peers for their outstanding performances of the year.

On Sunday night, the 2025 SAG Awards — which streamed live on Netflix and were hosted by Kristen Bell — honored the best of the best of both film and television.

For the film categories, the wins were spread out, with multiple movies receiving accolades. Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown, becoming the youngest actor in SAG history to do so, while Demi Moore took home Best Actress for her performance in The Substance. Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) won in the supporting categories. However, it was Conclave that took the top prize, Best Ensemble, with star Ralph Fiennes accepting the award.

On the television side, Sh?gun concluded its award season domination, taking home Best Ensemble in a Drama for the FX series, along with winning Actors for both lead categories. Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building, which hasn’t been receiving as much love this awards season, won Best Ensemble, leading to a very surprised Selena Gomez accepting The Actor for her cast.

Read on for the complete list of winners.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth – “THE BRUTALIST”

WINNER: TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee – “QUEER”

COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G – “SING SING”

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence – “CONCLAVE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba – “WICKED”

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

MIKEY MADISON / Ani – “ANORA”

WINNER: DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth – “THE SUBSTANCE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero – “WICKED”

YURA BORISOV / Igor – “ANORA”

WINNER: KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan – “A REAL PAIN”

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn – “THE APPRENTICE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece – “THE PIANO LESSON”

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda – “WICKED”

WINNER: ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

WINNER: CONCLAVE

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

WINNER: COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb – “THE PENGUIN”

RICHARD GADD / Donny – “BABY REINDEER”

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke – “DISCLAIMER”

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley – “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson – “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft – “DISCLAIMER”

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

WINNER: JESSICA GUNNING / Martha – “BABY REINDEER”

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone – “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige – “SH?GUN”

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

WINNER: HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga – “SH?GUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock – “MATLOCK”

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington – “BRIDGERTON”

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn – “THE DIPLOMAT”

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”

WINNER: ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko – “SH?GUN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

HARRISON FORD / Paul – “SHRINKING”

WINNER: MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina – “THE BEAR”

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

WINNER: JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

WINNER: SH?GUN

SLOW HORSES

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

WINNER: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

SHRINKING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

WINNER: THE FALL GUY

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

WINNER: SH?GUN

