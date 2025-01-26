2025 Grammy Awards Performers Announced: Doechii, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, And More

BY: Walker Published 14 minutes ago

Yes, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards are still happening after a slew of awards shows rescheduled due to the L.A. wildfires.

The first round of performers for the event have been announced. The diverse array stars who will hit the stage aim to represent an exciting and impressive year of hits on music’s biggest night.

Billie Eilish, Shakira, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter are all set to perform at the event, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah and take place on Feb. 2. Other nominees including Benson Boone, RAYE, and Teddy Swims will perform as well. Additional performers will be announced soon.

For the first time, Doechii will show off her ferocious live performance skills on the Grammy stage. 2024 marked a breakout year for the Florida rapper, as she delivered Alligator Bites Never Heal, her debut mixtape met with critical acclaim.

The “Persuasive” rapper’s confidence is unwavering, and she says she feels fully prepared for her moment. “I’m not nervous at all; I’m actually really excited. I feel like it’s deserved. I’ve been working hard, so I’m honored. I’m the only female in the Hip-Hop category, so I’m representing female rap. I’m very ready,” she told TMZ earlier this week.

After the Los Angeles wildfires left a devastating impact on the event’s host city, the Recording Academy confirmed the Grammys “will proceed as planned.” The show will be “raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders.”

Highlights from this year’s list of nominations include Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album garnering the Houston artist 11 nominations, including for Album of the Year, which she’s yet to be awarded. Also, Kendrick Lamar collected nods in Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Rap Song (“Like That” and “Not Like Us”), and Best Music Video and Best Rap Performance (“Like That” and “Not Like Us”).

