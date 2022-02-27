2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners [Photos + Video]

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards crowned Jennifer Hudson with its top honor Entertainment of the Year during its telecast on Saturday evening.

The show recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories including outstanding motion picture, which went to Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

See below for the list of televised winners. (For the full list of winners, both televised and previously announced, visit naacpimageawards.net or @naacpimageawards on Instagram.)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Harlem

Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)

Run the World

The Upshaws

Titles mean everything. Make sure you add WINNER when you mention @IssaRae! Congrats on winning Outstanding Comedy Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? #InsecureHBO!? pic.twitter.com/yGDbvsA59c — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Elisha “EJ” Williams, The Wonder Years

Jay Ellis, Insecure

Congratulations to our #NAACPImageAwards host @anthonyanderson for winning Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? pic.twitter.com/0wWKVX2bGk — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1

All American

Godfather of Harlem

Pose

Queen Sugar

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #QueenSugar for winning Outstanding Drama Series at the #NAACPImageAwards ! pic.twitter.com/BQv5Os8Wnp — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)

Okay now! ?? Congratulations to @SterlingKBrown for winning Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ? pic.twitter.com/giA1RtSt4H — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX) (WINNER)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

C'mon and give her ALL the flowers! ? Congratulations to @ImAngelaBassett for winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? pic.twitter.com/HkfR415FLE — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah

King Richard

Respect

The Harder They Fall (Netflix) (WINNER)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Congratulations to the cast of 'The Harder They Fall' for winning Outstanding Motion

Picture at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? pic.twitter.com/dX5XTgZfbM — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

A legend portraying a legend! ?? Proud to be able to honor #WillSmith at the annual #NAACPImageAwards for his role as King Richard! pic.twitter.com/Bd57XAJ5ja — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry, Bruised

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing) (WINNER)

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

It's the vocals for us!? Congratulations to @IAMJHUD for winning Outstanding

Actress in a Motion Picture at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ? pic.twitter.com/azeioID2zu — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson (WINNER)

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Social Justice Impact

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Congratulations to #NikoleHannahJones, the recipient of the Social Justice Impact Award at the #NAACPImageAwards! ? pic.twitter.com/ZJms6UA1zO — BET (@BET) February 27, 2022

Chairman’s Award

Samuel L. Jackson

Social Media Personality of the Year

@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines (WINNER)

@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson

@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks

@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee

@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice