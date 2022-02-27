2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners [Photos + Video]

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards crowned Jennifer Hudson with its top honor Entertainment of the Year during its telecast on Saturday evening.
The show recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories including outstanding motion picture, which went to Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.
See below for the list of televised winners. (For the full list of winners, both televised and previously announced, visit naacpimageawards.net or @naacpimageawards on Instagram.)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Harlem
Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)
Run the World
The Upshaws
Titles mean everything. Make sure you add WINNER when you mention @IssaRae! Congrats on winning Outstanding Comedy Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? #InsecureHBO!? pic.twitter.com/yGDbvsA59c
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha “EJ” Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure
Congratulations to our #NAACPImageAwards host @anthonyanderson for winning Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? pic.twitter.com/0wWKVX2bGk
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar
Congratulations to the cast and crew of #QueenSugar for winning Outstanding Drama Series at the #NAACPImageAwards ! pic.twitter.com/BQv5Os8Wnp
— NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)
Okay now! ?? Congratulations to @SterlingKBrown for winning Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ? pic.twitter.com/giA1RtSt4H
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX) (WINNER)
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
C'mon and give her ALL the flowers! ? Congratulations to @ImAngelaBassett for winning Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? pic.twitter.com/HkfR415FLE
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall (Netflix) (WINNER)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Congratulations to the cast of 'The Harder They Fall' for winning Outstanding Motion
Picture at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ?? pic.twitter.com/dX5XTgZfbM
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)
A legend portraying a legend! ?? Proud to be able to honor #WillSmith at the annual #NAACPImageAwards for his role as King Richard! pic.twitter.com/Bd57XAJ5ja
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing) (WINNER)
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
It's the vocals for us!? Congratulations to @IAMJHUD for winning Outstanding
Actress in a Motion Picture at the 53rd Annual #NAACPImageAwards! ? pic.twitter.com/azeioID2zu
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson (WINNER)
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish
Social Justice Impact
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Congratulations to #NikoleHannahJones, the recipient of the Social Justice Impact Award at the #NAACPImageAwards! ? pic.twitter.com/ZJms6UA1zO
— BET (@BET) February 27, 2022
Chairman’s Award
Samuel L. Jackson
Cousins! Let’s send a huge congratulations to the Chairman’s Award Recipient #SamuelLJackson at the #NAACPImageAwards !
{ ? : @BET } pic.twitter.com/VKfVdD6D1X
— NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) February 27, 2022
Social Media Personality of the Year
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines (WINNER)
@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice