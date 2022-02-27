  1. Home
  2. News

2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners [Photos + Video]

February 27, 2022 7:34 PM PST

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards crowned Jennifer Hudson with its top honor Entertainment of the Year during its telecast on Saturday evening.

The show recognized the achievements and performances of people of color across numerous categories including outstanding motion picture, which went to Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

See below for the list of televised winners. (For the full list of winners, both televised and previously announced, visit naacpimageawards.net or @naacpimageawards on Instagram.)

Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Harlem
Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)
Run the World
The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC) (WINNER)
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha “EJ” Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO) (WINNER)
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series
9-1-1
All American
Godfather of Harlem
Pose
Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX) (WINNER)
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Outstanding Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall (Netflix) (WINNER)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing) (WINNER)
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Entertainer of the Year
Jennifer Hudson (WINNER)
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

Social Justice Impact
Nikole Hannah-Jones

Chairman’s Award
Samuel L. Jackson

Social Media Personality of the Year
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines (WINNER)
@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice

Share This Post

Tags:NAACP Image Awards