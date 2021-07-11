  1. Home
2021 ESPYS Award Winners [Photos + Video]

July 11, 2021 12:03 PM PST

The 2021 ESPY Awards took place Saturday from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City’s Seaport District.

Actor Anthony Mackie hosted the show, which returned to a live format after going virtual last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the complete list of nominees for each category at ESPN’s 2021 ESPY Awards, including best male and female athlete.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Winner: Tom Brady

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Naomi Osaka, tennis
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Amanda Nunes, UFC
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Winner: Naomi Osaka

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Chase Young, Washington Football Team
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx
Winner: LaMelo Ball

BEST GAME
NCAA men’s basketball Final Four: Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90
NCAA women’s basketball championship: Stanford 54, Arizona 53
NFL Week 14: Ravens 47, Browns 42
NHL playoffs: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT
Winner: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
DeVonta Smith, Alabama football
Luka Garza, Iowa basketball
Gloire Amanda, Oregon State soccer
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson football
Winner: DeVonta Smith

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Paige Bueckers, Connecticut basketball
Madison Lilley, Kentucky volleyball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State soccer
Odicci Alexander, James Madison softball
Winner: Paige Bueckers

BEST TEAM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
Stanford Cardinal, NCAA women’s basketball
Baylor Bears, NCAA men’s basketball
Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA football
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA softball
Seattle Storm, WNBA
Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB
Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history
Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in the College Football Playoff championship game
Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship
Wizards’ Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record
Winner: Russell Westbrook

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER
Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain/French national team
Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina national team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal national team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt national team
Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia national team
Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English national team
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands national team
Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA national team
Winner: Sam Mewis

BEST PLAY
Kyler Murray launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)
Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike on vault in competition (5/22/21)
Unseeded Marshall soccer scores with less than three minutes remaining in OT to claim first national title (5/17/21)
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf chases down Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker (10/25/20)
Winner: Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary

BEST NFL PLAYER
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Winner: Tom Brady

BEST MLB PLAYER
Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)
Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Winner: Shohei Ohtani

BEST NHL PLAYER
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Winner: Patrick Kane

BEST DRIVER
Scott Dixon, IndyCar
Lewis Hamilton, F1
Chase Elliott, NASCAR
Erica Enders, NHRA
Winner: Lewis Hamilton

BEST NBA PLAYER
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Winner: Stephen Curry

BEST WNBA PLAYER
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020), Chicago Sky (2021)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Winner: Breanna Stewart

BEST BOXER
Canelo Alvarez
Teofimo Lopez
Claressa Shields
Tyson Fury
Winner: Tyson Fury

BEST MMA FIGHTER
Amanda Nunes
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rose Namajunas
Francis Ngannou
Winner: Khabib Nurmagomedov

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF
Bryson DeChambeau
Dustin Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
Phil Mickelson
Winner: Phil Mickelson

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF
Jin Young Ko
Inbee Park
Sei Young Kim
Nelly Korda
Winner: Sei Young Kim

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS
Dominic Thiem
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Rafael Nadal
Winner: Novak Djokovic

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS
Naomi Osaka
Ashleigh Barty
Sofia Kenin
Victoria Azarenka
Winner: Naomi Osaka

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS
Marcus Kleveland, snowboard (Norway)
Yuto Totsuka, snowboard (Japan)
Gabriel Medina, surfing (Brazil)
Cooper Webb, supercross (USA)
Winner: Gabriel Medina, surfing

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS
Chloe Kim, snowboard (USA)
Eileen Gu, skiing (China)
Carissa Moore, surfing (USA)
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, snowboard (New Zealand)
Winner: Chloe Kim, snowboarding

BEST JOCKEY
Irad Ortiz
John Velazquez
Flavien Prat
Joel Rosario
Winner: Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS
Evan Austin, swimming
Jesse Billauer, surfing
Keith Gabel, snowboard
Chris Nikic, triathlon
Winner: Chris Nikic, triathlon

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Sam Bosco, cycling
Oksana Masters, Nordic & cycling
Becca Murray, wheelchair basketball
Leanne Smith, swimming
Winner: Becca Murray, wheelchair basketball

BEST BOWLER
Kyle Troup
Francois Lavoie
Tom Daugherty
Chris Via
Winner: Tom Daugherty

BEST MLS PLAYER
Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
Lucas Zelarayan, Columbus Crew
Winner: Diego Rossi

BEST NWSL PLAYER
Rachel Daly, Houston Dash
Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage
Winner: Julie Ertz

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Amateur triathlete Chris Nikic

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Best Championship Performance: 25-time World medalist and gymnast Simone Biles

Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World Series over Tampa Bay Rays

Check out more moments from the show.

