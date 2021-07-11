2021 ESPYS Award Winners [Photos + Video]

The 2021 ESPY Awards took place Saturday from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City’s Seaport District.

Actor Anthony Mackie hosted the show, which returned to a live format after going virtual last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the complete list of nominees for each category at ESPN’s 2021 ESPY Awards, including best male and female athlete.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1

Winner: Tom Brady

Ring No. 7. Super Bowl MVP No. 5.@TomBrady is your @ESPYS winner for Best Athlete, Men's Sports ? pic.twitter.com/FpYvXpRajt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Naomi Osaka, tennis

Simone Biles, gymnastics

Amanda Nunes, UFC

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Winner: Naomi Osaka

.@naomiosaka is the 2021 @ESPYS' winner for Best Athlete, Women's Sports! … and she always gives the most wholesome speeches ? pic.twitter.com/XrorWcjVUz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Young, Washington Football Team

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

Winner: LaMelo Ball

.@MELOD1P wins Best Breakthrough Athlete and may have had the best speech so far ? pic.twitter.com/ofOkyHtG6G — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

BEST GAME

NCAA men’s basketball Final Four: Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90

NCAA women’s basketball championship: Stanford 54, Arizona 53

NFL Week 14: Ravens 47, Browns 42

NHL playoffs: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT

Winner: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

11-seed @UCLAMBB vs. 1-seed @ZagMBB in the men’s Final Four was an instant classic. That epic Jalen Suggs OT game-winner and celebration ? It’s the 2021 @ESPYS Best Game of the Year ? pic.twitter.com/Ic47NfaPtF — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

DeVonta Smith, Alabama football

Luka Garza, Iowa basketball

Gloire Amanda, Oregon State soccer

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson football

Winner: DeVonta Smith

A dominant senior year at Alabama. Heisman winner. Two-time champ.@DeVontaSmith_6 earns the ESPY for Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports ? pic.twitter.com/7Qwihyuj3g — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Paige Bueckers, Connecticut basketball

Madison Lilley, Kentucky volleyball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State soccer

Odicci Alexander, James Madison softball

Winner: Paige Bueckers

"To all the incredible Black women in my life, on my teams. To Breonna Taylor and all the lives lost. To those names I have not yet learned but I hope to share — I stand behind you and I will continue to follow you and follow your lead and fight for you guys.”

— Paige Bueckers pic.twitter.com/uhGiMAYHSu — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

BEST TEAM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

Stanford Cardinal, NCAA women’s basketball

Baylor Bears, NCAA men’s basketball

Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA football

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA softball

Seattle Storm, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

Winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“I was like, ‘Damn, s—, we got a s— load of talent, baby.’” pic.twitter.com/IKHf5c9UHg — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) July 11, 2021

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith in the College Football Playoff championship game

Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

Wizards’ Russell Westbrook breaks Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record

Winner: Russell Westbrook

.@russwest44 takes home the ESPY for Best Record Breaking Performance after an incredible season ? pic.twitter.com/2oP4QTVa0b — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 11, 2021

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain/French national team

Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina national team

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal national team

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt national team

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

The fans voted and @Cristiano takes home the ESPY for Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer ? pic.twitter.com/UCmfHko10e — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2021

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER

Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia national team

Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English national team

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands national team

Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA national team

Winner: Sam Mewis

Sam Mewis takes home the ESPY for Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer ? See ya in Tokyo, @sammymewy! ? Catch the @ESPYS tonight at 8 PM ET on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/zi0mCe5yH4 — espnW (@espnW) July 10, 2021

BEST PLAY

Kyler Murray launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)

Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike on vault in competition (5/22/21)

Unseeded Marshall soccer scores with less than three minutes remaining in OT to claim first national title (5/17/21)

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf chases down Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker (10/25/20)

Winner: Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary

The @ESPYS winner for Best Play: That unforgettable Kyler Murray Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins ? @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/WHyfhVw0AP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

BEST NFL PLAYER

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Winner: Tom Brady

BEST MLB PLAYER

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)

Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Winner: Shohei Ohtani

BEST NHL PLAYER

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Winner: Patrick Kane

BEST DRIVER

Scott Dixon, IndyCar

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Chase Elliott, NASCAR

Erica Enders, NHRA

Winner: Lewis Hamilton

.@LewisHamilton takes home the prize for Best Driver ? ? The ESPYS | Tonight at 8 PM ET on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/a1xaCVP4Ps — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 10, 2021

BEST NBA PLAYER

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Winner: Stephen Curry

Congratulations to @StephenCurry30 for winning this year's ESPY for Best NBA Player ? pic.twitter.com/itTqavrROT — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 10, 2021

BEST WNBA PLAYER

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020), Chicago Sky (2021)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Winner: Breanna Stewart

“In the WNBA, it’s bigger than basketball. We’re continuing to fight for social justice, for social change. We’re always at the forefront of it.” @breannastewart accepts her ESPY for Best WNBA Player ? pic.twitter.com/VrJfyljPT8 — espnW (@espnW) July 10, 2021

BEST BOXER

Canelo Alvarez

Teofimo Lopez

Claressa Shields

Tyson Fury

Winner: Tyson Fury

The Gypsy King added some more gold to his collection ? @Tyson_Fury was voted 2021’s Best Boxer at the ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/7mzvds91Ov — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 11, 2021

BEST MMA FIGHTER

Amanda Nunes

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rose Namajunas

Francis Ngannou

Winner: Khabib Nurmagomedov

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Phil Mickelson

Winner: Phil Mickelson

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF

Jin Young Ko

Inbee Park

Sei Young Kim

Nelly Korda

Winner: Sei Young Kim

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS

Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal

Winner: Novak Djokovic

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS

Naomi Osaka

Ashleigh Barty

Sofia Kenin

Victoria Azarenka

Winner: Naomi Osaka

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS

Marcus Kleveland, snowboard (Norway)

Yuto Totsuka, snowboard (Japan)

Gabriel Medina, surfing (Brazil)

Cooper Webb, supercross (USA)

Winner: Gabriel Medina, surfing

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS

Chloe Kim, snowboard (USA)

Eileen Gu, skiing (China)

Carissa Moore, surfing (USA)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, snowboard (New Zealand)

Winner: Chloe Kim, snowboarding

BEST JOCKEY

Irad Ortiz

John Velazquez

Flavien Prat

Joel Rosario

Winner: Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS

Evan Austin, swimming

Jesse Billauer, surfing

Keith Gabel, snowboard

Chris Nikic, triathlon

Winner: Chris Nikic, triathlon

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Sam Bosco, cycling

Oksana Masters, Nordic & cycling

Becca Murray, wheelchair basketball

Leanne Smith, swimming

Winner: Becca Murray, wheelchair basketball

BEST BOWLER

Kyle Troup

Francois Lavoie

Tom Daugherty

Chris Via

Winner: Tom Daugherty

BEST MLS PLAYER

Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC

Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC

Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Lucas Zelarayan, Columbus Crew

Winner: Diego Rossi

BEST NWSL PLAYER

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash

Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage

Winner: Julie Ertz

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore

"Power is not meant to be gripped with a clenched fist, … power is meant to be handled generously so we can thoughtfully empower one another to thrive in our communities, … championing our humanity before our ambitions." —@MooreMaya pic.twitter.com/NcLo4VdfPh — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Amateur triathlete Chris Nikic

"It's easy to make excuses and quit. I don’t do excuses. I don’t quit."@ChrisNikic's speech after receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance was everything ? pic.twitter.com/2FId61blH0 — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Manchester United and England star @MarcusRashford is the recipient of this year's Pat Tillman Award for Service. Rashford, who has spoken about his reliance on free school meals as a child, helped raise millions of dollars to help feed children in England. pic.twitter.com/8ECo2LFtOO — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2021

Best Championship Performance: 25-time World medalist and gymnast Simone Biles

Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World Series over Tampa Bay Rays

Check out more moments from the show.

What a show ? Some of the best moments from the 2021 ESPYS ?? pic.twitter.com/liiOAqO6y6 — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2021

Anthony Mackie did Ben Simmons DIRTY ? pic.twitter.com/S5LqC2nkfL — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) July 11, 2021

"Sorry Drew Brees, you're old news. … I'm talking about the Spelling Bee champ." @AnthonyMackie salutes New Orleans legend Zaila Avant-garde ?? pic.twitter.com/rITM2SJpn8 — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2021

Paige Bueckers goes into detail about why she decided to spotlight Black women in her @ESPYS speech. pic.twitter.com/fo8sk4MC9Z — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 11, 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson talks her inspirations during our 2021 ESPYS recap. pic.twitter.com/JGlVoCZBcy — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) July 11, 2021