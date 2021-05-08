2 Women and a Four-Year-Old Shot in Times Square [Photos + Video]

Police are looking for the people involved in a shooting that left three injured in Times Square Saturday.

via: Complex

NBC New York reports all three were rushed to the hospital. They’re currently in stable condition, and are expected to survive.

Horrible news in Times Sq: Two people—including a small child—were shot early this evening. They’re in stable condition. There are multiple street closures, so please avoid the area. I’m praying for the victims’ full recovery. We must do everything we can to end gun violence. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 8, 2021

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at West 44th Street and 7th Avenue. One woman was struck in the thigh, the other was hit the foot, and the youngest was shot in the leg. The suspect is still on the loose after fleeing the scene. The bystanders were 24 years old, 44 years old, and four years old.

A vendor in Times Square shared this video with @NBCNewYork, he says he heard “Two shots. They was bleeding the toddler was bleeding and the mom was crying.” pic.twitter.com/3DmJ80J5e3 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 8, 2021

Authorities responded to the incident by closing off a portion of Times Square.

Breaking: Streets surrounding Times Square are closed to traffic in midtown Manhattan after a woman and child were shot. The suspect is reportedly on the loose. pic.twitter.com/PhisbJw6YT — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 8, 2021

Mickey, et al getting cleared out as police perimeter expanded. pic.twitter.com/BNNiQ6uNuU — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) May 8, 2021

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

While there are no further details at the moment, some witnesses have shared their accounts of what transpired earlier today. Sakho Khadim recalls hearing two shots before seeing a toddler with a lot of blood. “The cops grabbed the baby and put him in the ambulance,” Khadim said. “The mother was crying. She said, ‘I’m good.’”

Ciro Iova said she heard three shots, and saw a woman on the ground, crying out for help. Another said he didn’t hear any gunfire, but witnessed people running.

Sending prayers to the victims.