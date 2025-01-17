17-Year-Old Basketball Star Shot and Killed Going to School with His Mom in Philadelphia

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

A teenage boy who was a top student and basketball player was shot and killed in the alleyway behind his North Philadelphia rowhome as he was getting into the car with his mom Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to CBS and NBC Philadelphia, Noah Scurry and his mother were on their way to Samuel Fels High School in Feltonville around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when the athlete was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Tacony Creek Park and Roosevelt Boulevard.

He was transported to Jefferson Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:37 a.m., per CBS.

Advertisement

According to NBC, a source close to law enforcement said that “dozens” of shots were fired at Scurry.

A neighbor who heard the incident told the outlet, “I heard gunshots — multiple — and then just screaming from the mom…I can still hear the mom’s mother cry, seeing her baby on that floor like that.”

Another neighbor who heard the gunshots described “multiple shots at once” to NBC and said, “The first thing I thought was to grab my son and throw him on the floor.”

In a statement on Jan. 14, Samuel Fels High School principal Melissa Rasper confirmed that a student-athlete had been killed “tragically” and said the boys basketball team will cancel their games for the remainder of the week.

Advertisement

Rasper said Scurry had “recently scored the highest among the Fels community on the SAT college placement tests” and a classmate told NBC that Scurry was a “really smart” classmate.

“Whenever he entered a room, the room always lit,” the 10th grader told NBC. “There was always a smile on somebody’s face when you were around him. Just so sad to think that he died.”

Monique Braxton, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, told the outlets that the school community is “distraught” over Scurry’s death.

Advertisement

“This is unimaginable for them,” Braxton continued. “The student was getting in the car with his mom this morning in the back of his home, and he was shot and killed. This student was about to graduate. He probably would’ve had offers to play basketball at colleges across the country. And you know, it’s just a life senselessly cut short.”

via: People