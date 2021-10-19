142 Million Households Have Already Watched ‘Squid Game’ Globally, Says Netflix

If you haven’t already heard, ‘Squid Game’ is a massive hit for Netflix.

In a letter to its investors, the streaming service revealed that 142 million households have watched the show globally since it was launched a month ago.

via Complex:

Variety shared the letter that the company sent out to investors detailing the milestone.

“A mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks,” the letter reads. “The breadth of Squid Game’s popularity is truly amazing.”

Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest series launch of all time and according to internal estimates obtained by Bloomberg this week, the South Korean drama series is on track to generate nearly $900 million in revenue. The show cost the streamer $21.4 million to produce.

Last week, Netflix said that the series had become its biggest launch ever, amassing 111 million viewers in only 28 days. This eclipsed the record that was previously held by Bridgerton. Thanks to its success, the series has also received the meme treatment, getting spoofed on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

While the show grows in success, it has also inspired a series of costumes as Halloween fastly approaches. If you’re interested in dressing up as a contestant, one of the red-clad guards, or even the front-man from the show, check out our DIY method of making a Squid Game-inspired costume here.

White people in Hollywood, please don’t remake this. Leave it alone.