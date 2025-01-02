Home > NEWS

10 Wounded After Mass Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub; 4 Suspects at Large

BY: Walker

Published 27 mins ago

At least 10 people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, N.Y., on Wednesday night, the New York Police Department says.

All of the victims in the 144th Street shooting outside Amazura nightclub — six females, four males — are expected to survive, police said. Authorities are investigating if the shooting is gang-related. They say there is no nexus to terror.

According to investigators, police got multiple 911 calls shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting at the club. Roughly 90 people were inside, upstairs at a private venue, celebrating the life of a 16-year-old who was shot to death. The venue was at capacity, and about 15 were waiting to get in.

Authorities say that’s when three to four males, believed to be in their mid-to-late-teens to early 20s, walked up and opened fire on the group standing outside the club. About 30 shots were fired. At least 10 people were hit.

No arrests have been made.

“There’s zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” Philip Rivera, the NYPD’s chief of transportation, said at a press conference. “These horrible acts of violence on our streets, and those responsible for this crime, will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

On New Year’s Day, a 42-year-old allegedly drove a truck into a crowd of people celebrating on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring dozens in what authorities say was an apparent act of terror. The suspect was killed in a shootout with police at the scene.

via: NBC 4

