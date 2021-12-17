Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth of 'Sexually Inappropriate' Behavior, Being Drunk on TV Set

Zoe Lister-Jones has come forward with allegations against Chris Noth after two women accused the Sex and the City star of sexual assault.

Lister-Jones, 39, claimed Noth, 67, was drunk on the set of Law & Order and acted inappropriately toward women at a New York City nightclub he owned. Lister-Jones made the accusations in a lengthy Instagram post, which she shared Thursday.

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That…, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved,” she wrote, referring to the death of Noth’s character on the Sex and the City revival.

“He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator,” she continued. “My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

Lister-Jones said that in her twenties, she worked at a club that Noth owned in N.Y.C. (Noth owns The Cutting Room in Manhattan.) The actress claimed that “on the few occasions” Noth showed up at the venue “he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” Lister-Jones did not name the female promoter.

The same year she was working at the club, Lister-Jones said she also guest-starred on Law & Order with Noth, who played Detective Mike Logan in the series. During Noth’s first episode returning after filming Sex and the City, Lister-Jones claimed the actor “was drunk on set.”

“During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes,” she alleged. “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Noth declined to comment on Lister-Jones’ allegations.

In response to her claims, a source told PEOPLE, “To allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also entirely false.”

Lister-Jones’ Instagram comes after two women claimed Noth assaulted them on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015, according to a Thursday Hollywood Reporter report. One woman claimed she was raped by Noth at his apartment when she was 22. The second woman featured in the THR report claimed Noth had “violated” her, alleging he thrust his penis into her mouth and had sex with her at his N.Y.C. apartment.

Noth has denied the accusations from both women in the THR report. In a statement shared with THR, he called the claims of assault “categorically false.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Acknowledging the claims detailed by THR, Lister-Jones wrote on Instagram, “My experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today but navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear.”

