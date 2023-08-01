Zendaya Speaks on ‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud

Zendaya has reacted to the sudden death of her ‘Euphoria’ costar, Angus Cloud.

In an emotional post shared Tuesday via Instagram, Zendaya remembered her “brother” for being a “light.”

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya captioned a black and white photo of Angus. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She ended the post with a note of respect for Angus’ family: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

See her post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)