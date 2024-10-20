Zendaya Channels Cher in 2001 Bob Mackie Couture Dress at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Zendaya dressed to impress while helping to induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Dune actress, 28, hit the red carpet in style for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Zendaya didn’t just step out in any designer look, though. According to the actress’ long-time stylist and collaborator, Law Roach, her skin-baring ensemble — featuring a white satin coat and glimmering gold bodysuit adorned with beads — was vintage, pulled from Bob Mackie’s 2001 Fall Fashion collection.

“Fall 2001 Bob Mackie Couture collection, Foreign Intrigue,” Roach, 46, wrote on his Instagram Stories, describing Zendaya’s look for the evening. “White silk satin trench coat, with dramatic collar and cuffs, embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones.”

“Nude illusion halter-gown, entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borialus [sic] stones,” he continued.

Choosing a Bob Mackie look appeared to be a tribute to Cher, as the “Believe” singer has worn the designer’s looks for decades after Mackie was first tapped to dress her in 1967 when she appeared on The Carol Burnett Show. Cher is among the music stars being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Zendaya at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony ? pic.twitter.com/oLdnbWvpV0 — Complex (@Complex) October 20, 2024