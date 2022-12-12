Yung Miami Wants You to Know She's 'Nobody Side B*tch' as Diddy Welcomes Baby with Another Woman

Yung Miami tweeted she’s no one’s “side bitch” as the identity of Diddy’s baby mama surfaced on Monday afternoon.

Despite claiming to be okay, the rapper went on a Twitter rant addressing everyone suggesting she’s not doing well since Diddy’s surprise baby announcement.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS [sic] JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she wrote.

“Diddy won’t even look half of y’all bitches way!” she continued. “Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!!”

She added, “& I’m not mad I’m trending NEXT!”

Miami also clapped back at Akademiks for antagonizing her. See her tweets below.

I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Akademiks my name ain't dick so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Nigga my uncle doing life sentences for BITCH ASS NIGGA!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

You sit your fat scary ass in the house all day talking online come outside police ass booty boy! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

It's cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don't know! he did the same shit when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Bitches be like "I can never" I can bitch & that's the difference ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Diddy won't even look half of y'all bitches way! Majority off y'all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

& I'm not mad I'm trending NEXT! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Shut up! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

I don't want a man cause all y'all's be in my dm ? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Who having a mental breakdown you talking on me ponk! https://t.co/7NW7R1U6Gn — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

Who having a mental breakdown? WHO???? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

I'm tryna figure out when was I mad or having a mental breakdown ? bitch I'm in lala land with my feet up smelling my flowers. yall mad. You the one screaming at your screen calling me out my name ponk! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022