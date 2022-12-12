  1. Home
Yung Miami Wants You to Know She's 'Nobody Side B*tch' as Diddy Welcomes Baby with Another Woman

December 12, 2022 1:51 PM PST

Yung Miami tweeted she’s no one’s “side bitch” as the identity of Diddy’s baby mama surfaced on Monday afternoon.

Despite claiming to be okay, the rapper went on a Twitter rant addressing everyone suggesting she’s not doing well since Diddy’s surprise baby announcement.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS [sic] JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she wrote.

“Diddy won’t even look half of y’all bitches way!” she continued. “Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!!”

She added, “& I’m not mad I’m trending NEXT!”

Miami also clapped back at Akademiks for antagonizing her. See her tweets below.

 

 

