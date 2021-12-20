Yung Miami Tells People To 'Stay Out' Of Her Business After Confirming She Isn't Dating Diddy [Photo + Video]

Yung Miami is a single City Girl or that’s what she wants us to think, anyway. In a recent interview, Yung Miami was asked about her rumored relationship with Diddy, and she finally spilled some of the tea we’ve been waiting for.

via: AceShowbiz

In a new radio interview, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, said that she isn’t dating Diddy despite hinting otherwise before. In a clip of the interview on Chicago’s WGCI radio station with her City Girls groupmate JT, she simply said, “No,” when asked whether she Diddy are an item.

It apparently would be the last time Miami addressed her dating rumors. Following the interview, she took to her Instagram Story to send her message to her fans and followers. “Stay out my business,” she wrote on Sunday, December 19.

It’s unclear whom her message was directed to, but Kendra G., who asked Miami the question in the interview, admitted that she was being “nosey.” After Onsite reposted Miami’s Story, she responded in the comment, “Girl, I know right!!! I am so damn nosey! I love her!”

Other Instagram users, meanwhile, think that Miami’s statement contradicted her own actions since she was the first who sparked the dating speculation. “The same business you be putting online orrrrrrr?” one person rhetorically asked.

“Girl no one would even know if you didn’t stay posting pics and subs every time you’re around him. These ppl really be funny,” a second user pointed out. A third claimed, “Yall put ppl in yall business all the time…. ” Someone else wrote, “When are celebrities gon learn there is no more ‘my business’ when you become famous.”

Miami and Diddy’s romance rumors first sparked in June after she posted some Instagram pictures of the two holding hands. While they never confirmed they were an item, fans were left puzzled after Diddy was caught on a date with another beauty, Joie Chavis, in September.

Later in October, Miami released new song “Rap Freaks”, in which she seemed to confirm the dating rumors. “I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/ I like bad boys, no ho s**t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that),” she raps.

Check out the City Girls’ full appearance on the WGCI Morning Show below.