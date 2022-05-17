Yung Miami Pops Off on Diddy's On-Again-Off-Again Fling Gina Hyunh [Photos]

The girls are fighting!

Yung Miami aka Caresha took to Twitter to pop off on Diddy’s longtime fling Gina Hyunh after Gina shared a photo of herself receiving some affection from Diddy on Instagram.

If you recall, lovebscott.com exclusively reported back in the day that Gina frequently came between Diddy and then-girlfriend Cassie.

We were under the impression that Diddy had moved on and was spending all of his time with Caresha — especially since he just flew her out to the British Virgin Islands for her birthday this past February.

Clearly, we were wrong.

After Gina shared the photo of Diddy kissing up on her, Caresha took to Twitter to accuse Gina of looking for attention — and that’s when the back-and-forth started.

To Caresha’s point — Gina has been around, clearly Diddy really likes her.