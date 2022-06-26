Y&R's Mishael Morgan Makes Daytime Emmys History as First Black Woman to Win Lead Actress in a Drama [Video]

Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.

Mishael joined the CBS sudser in 2013 and originally played Hilary Curtis, but exited in 2018 due to unsuccessful contract negotiations; Hilary in turn died following a car accident. A year later, Morgan returned to Y&R as Hilary’s twin sister Amanda.

During her acceptance speech Morgan went on to say.

“I do not do anything in my life without first thinking God,” Morgan said at the top of her emotional Emmy acceptance speech, embedded below. “I thank you so much…. This is epic.”

“I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and center,” she said. “I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment, and it’s because of everybody who’s out there today proving to the world that we can and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”

In closing, she shared, “I was born on a tiny island, Trinidad and Tobago, in the Caribbean, and now I’m standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do. And now there are little girls all around the world and they’re seeing another step forward and know that no matter the industry, no matter the vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do not only can achieve it, but they will be celebrated for it.”

Congratulations Mishael.