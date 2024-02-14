YouTuber Twomad Found Dead at 23 | lovebscott.com

Youtuber Twomad — born Muudea Sedik — died in his home on Feb 13, according to Los Angeles authorities.

He was 23.

via E!:

He was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home after a welfare check was requested, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Authorities were called to Twomad’s residence after he missed multiple appointments and had not been heard from for several days, the outlet reported.

His cause of death has been deferred, per online medical examiner records reviewed by E! News.

Twomad got his start on YouTube in 2018 through commentating on video game streams. In the years that followed, he pivoted to creating comedic skits, garnering over 2.1 million subscribers on the video platform.

In June 2022, he collaborated with Belle Delphine, the OnlyFans model who went viral for selling a product called “GamerGirl Bath Water.” The pair starred in a racy photo shoot in which they dressed up as beloved cartoon characters, including Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear and Jessie as well as Donkey Kong and Princess Peach from the Nintendo universe.

Two months later, Twomad uploaded what would be his final video—a sketch titled “How I Became CEO of Radioshack”—on YouTube.

Amid his hiatus from the website, osu! player Goldibell accused Twomad of sexual assault and stalking when she tried to sever ties with him. Twomad denied the allegations last year, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Never sexually assaulted nobody in my life.”

In the wake of his death, Goldibell said in a statement shared on X, “I’m not happy he’s dead. I’m not sad. I’m shocked, and I can’t feel anything but dread. I feel terrible for his family.”

She added, “I’m not celebrating, I hope his family is ok, though I’m sure they aren’t. Losing your child is tragic no matter the circumstances.”

He was young and — according to the YouTube community — very troubled.