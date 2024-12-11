Home > NEWS

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets 23-Month Sentence for Gun Possession

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been sentenced in connection with his 2020 firearm possession.

Louisiana-based rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and also goes by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has been sentenced to 23 months in federal prison. The 25 year-old was sentenced for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon with charges deriving from his 2020 arrest.

In 2020, Gaulden was shooting a music video in Baton Rouge when he and 15 others were detained for knowingly possessing firearms. More than a dozen guns were seized from the video set. In court documents issued Dec. 10 and obtained by Variety, Gaulden has agreed to an imprisonment of 23 months followed by 60 months of probation.

Gaulden has been serving time in Utah since May for six charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and for a pattern of unlawful activity, potentially reducing his remaining sentence to approximately 12 months.

Gaulden’s lesser charges included procuring or attempting to procure drug/prescription, identity fraud, forgery and possession of other controlled substances. He had been living in Utah under house arrest for his alleged involvement in a 2019 Miami shooting. His relocation to Utah came as part of a plea deal in which his lawyers argued that “moving to Utah would keep YoungBoy out of trouble,” per a report from AP News.

Before this onslaught of legal troubles, and at times concurrently, Gaulden was a popular artist on the Billboard charts with five out of eight of his 2022 full-length releases entering the top 10 of the Billboard 200. “The Last Slimeto,” which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart, was the rapper’s final obligation to Atlantic Records — his label of five years (he was signed to Motown in 2022). He also claimed memorable features on songs by Migos, Juice Wrld and Tyler, the Creator.

via: Variety

