Young Thug's Brother Arrested After Accepting Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case, Records Show

Rapper Young Thug’s brother has been arrested on a gun charge months after he took a plea deal in the sweeping indictment against members of the alleged Young Slime Life criminal street gang.

via: 11 Alive

Quantavious Grier, whose rap name is Unfoonk, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for a person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang.

In a preliminary statement on Friday, Atlanta Police provided more details about Grier’s arrest. APD said officers pulled Grier over during a traffic stop after they smelled the odor of “burnt marijuana” coming from the car. After searching the car, APD said officers found a handgun on the driver’s side of the car, but no narcotics were found.

According to documents from Fulton County’s Superior Court, Grier was not granted bond during his first court appearance. Grier’s next court appearance has not yet been determined, documents show.

This comes after Grier took a plea deal back in December, where there were special conditions including 750 hours of community service and he wasn’t allowed to possess any guns or commit any crimes. He also was not allowed to contact his own brother until the case is over.

At this time, it’s unclear how this charge will impact his plea deal.