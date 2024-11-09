Young Thug Seemingly Calls Out Gunna in Since-Deleted Tweet: ‘Stop Acting Like We Friends’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

In the words of Drake, Young Thug is now a member of the tweet-and-delete crew. Today (November 9), the “Yeah Yeah” rapper took to his official page with a shocking announcement.

Young Thug hopped on X proclaiming that Gunna should stop pretending to be his friend online. “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. It’s still unclear if the YSL leader was hacked or if he’s sharing his true feelings. Not too long ago, Young Thug pleaded with a Georgia judge to allow him to make music with Gunna while on parole.

Earlier this week, the rapper was freed from jail after serving five years in the highly publicized YSL Rico trial. However, Young Thug still faces a 15-year probationary sentence. The rapper’s plea deal involves several charges, including firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity. The trial has been listed as one of the lengthiest cases in Georgia’s history.

Before pleading guilty to multiple charges on Thursday in a non-negotiated plea, the rapper accepted full responsibility for his actions. Young Thug faced charges including racketeering conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, and various drug and firearms offenses. Prosecutors accused him of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, designed to target individuals engaged in organized criminal activity.

A non-negotiated plea occurs when the defense and prosecution fail to agree on sentencing, leaving the final decision to a judge. Before sentencing, Williams addressed the court, expressing regret and apologizing to his family, saying, “I take responsibility for my crimes.” Reflecting on his character, he added, “I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool. I understand that you can’t be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end badly.”

It’s worth nothing that in the past Thug’s father, Big Jeff, spoke out in support of Gunna, attended Gunna’s The Bittersweet Tour, and slammed “snitch” claims pointed at Gunna.