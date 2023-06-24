Young Thug Denies Dissing Saweetie on 'Want Me Dead' with 21 Savage

Young Thug wants to be clear — he wasn’t dissing Saweetie on the Business Is Business track “Want Me Dead” featuring 21 Savage, despite what many people thought.

via Complex:

The Atlanta rap star took to his Twitter on Saturday with a tweet clearing up the confusion regarding a line that fans think is a diss aimed at Saweetie.

“I’m gettin’ head from Ch—, I meant CC/ My ni*** ain’t even tryna hit sweetie (Nah)/ That bitch turn me off, no kizzy (No kizzy),” Thugger rapped on the song featuring 21 Savage. It didn’t take long for fans to run with the idea that Saweetie was getting dissed, but Young Thug has reassured fans that wasn’t the case.

“Her name is Saweetie. I said sweetie. #BusinessIsBusiness,” Thug tweeted before admitting the song is pretty old. “Also, that song is 6 years old …”

Before Thug’s revelation, fans believed the verse was about the Bay Area rapper allegedly dating Lil Baby following her breakup with Quavo in 2021. The rumor mill began to spin after Saweetie posted a photo of herself sitting on someone’s lap wearing the same outfit Lil Baby wore in a post he shared earlier that day. Both parties denied they were dating, with Lil Baby going further and addressing the situation in the song “Stand on It.” In the song, Baby seemingly addressed Quavo, who had allegedly reacted to their union by saying they can “swap out” girlfriends. “I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out (Swap out)/ They ain’t on sh*t, tell ’em to pop out (Pop out),” Baby rapped. Young Thug’s “Want Me Dead” is track number 10 off his new album Business Is Business which was released on June 23. The album has 15 tracks and boasts features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Check it out below. Isn’t Thug in jail? You know what? We’re going to mind our unincarcerated business.