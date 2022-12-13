Young Thug Has Been Charged With Yet Another New Offense While Awaiting His RICO Trial

Young Thug has been incarcerated since May, awaiting trial in January for alleged violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) Act. That didn’t stop the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from adding new charges to the list of accusations against him.

via: All Hip Hop

Prosecutors filed three misdemeanor charges against Young Thug, who awaits trial in a racketeering case.

According to WSB-TV, Young Thug was charged with street racing, reckless driving and speeding. He allegedly drove at 120 mph on Interstate 85 in May.

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel was dismayed by the charges. Steel maintained his client’s innocence.

“As of two weeks ago, that case was being resolved with a seatbelt violation,” Steel told WSB-TV. “Today, now its indicted in the Fulton County Superior Court. He is being wronged by our system.”

Young Thug was indicted for conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang in May. Prosecutors added six felony charges in August.

Gunna and more than two dozen YSL members were also indicted for racketeering. Prosecutors claim Young Thug’s YSL Records served as the front for a dangerous street gang.

The YSL RICO trial will begin in January. Prosecutors asked a judge to ban video recordings from the trial, citing concerns for witness safety. The prosecution raised no objections to audio recordings.

“Permitting an audio recording while prohibiting video recording will protect the safety of witnesses and other associated parties while still recognizing and supporting this State’s policy favoring open judicial proceedings,” prosecutors argued.

