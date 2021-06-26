  1. Home
Young M.A.Checks Herself Into Rehab [Photos]

June 26, 2021 8:08 AM PST

Young M.A has reportedly checked into rehab for an undisclosed addiction.

The rapper made a public statement about it on her social media accounts.

Fans have been speculating that she is going to treat her alleged alcohol abuse because she stated, “Bouta lose this addiction… omw to rehab…”

Whatever Young M.A is going through, we are hoping for the best for her.

