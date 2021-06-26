Young M.A.Checks Herself Into Rehab [Photos]

Young M.A has reportedly checked into rehab for an undisclosed addiction.

The rapper made a public statement about it on her social media accounts.

Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) June 22, 2021

Fans have been speculating that she is going to treat her alleged alcohol abuse because she stated, “Bouta lose this addiction… omw to rehab…”

Whatever Young M.A is going through, we are hoping for the best for her.