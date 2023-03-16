Young M.A Addresses Speculation About Her Health, Reveals She Was Hospitalized

Earlier this week, Young M.A raised health concerns after an Instagram video showed her in what appeared to be a weakened state. On Wednesday (March 15), the Brooklyn talent returned to social media to address the rumors.

via: HipHopDX

The video in question was shared by celebrity barber and Wild ‘N Out star Aaron “Fats Da Barber” Turk on Instagram, which showed Young M.A getting a shape-up and her dreadlocks retwisted.

However, fans were concerned by Young M.A’s apparent exhausted demeanor and thin appearance, and raised concerns on Twitter about whether or not the rapper was experiencing some health issues.

Fats Da Barber caught wind of fans’ worries and took a moment to call out the critics who said he shouldn’t have posted the video of Young M.A because of her disinterested look while being filmed.

Fans are worried about Young Ma’s health after a new video of her surfaces pic.twitter.com/v1zdNeoXPP — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 14, 2023

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg she reposted my video if she didn’t want me to record she would have told me,” Fats said on his Instagram Story. “Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship what y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that.

“She didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life which I did!!! thank you sis for coming and rocking with me like always love ya.”

The “OOOUUU” rapper echoed her barber’s sentiment and said on her own Instagram Story post: “We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda…and I told you it’s was like 4 months.”

This is not the first time she’s made headlines for potentially worrying news. In 2021, the 30-year-old was noticeably confused when she was forced to address a rumor that she had been involved in some kind of shooting.

“Listen, listen, I don’t know what the fuck going on,” she said on Instagram Live at the time. “I don’t know what’s going on, but bro … I don’t know what’s going on, but they tweakin’. I don’t got nothing to do with nothing. I don’t know where this rumor, this crazy shit coming from. I don’t got nothing to do with nothing.

“I’m very unproblematic, I’m clean, I have no drama with me. I don’t know what is going on, what they talkin’ about. All these rumors out here not true. It’s cap.”

Check out Young M.A.’s update below.