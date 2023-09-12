YG And Tyga Seemingly Cancel "Str8 To The Klub Tour" With Saweetie Ahead Of Joint Album Release

YG and Tyga have officially announced their collaborative album despite uncertainty over their upcoming tour.

via: Rap-Up

In a sudden pivot, Tyga and YG turned fans’ dismay into excitement when they officially announced their collaborative album on Instagram this past Monday (Sept. 11). The post revealed the LP’s cover art and title, Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist, which is currently set to hit streaming platforms on Sept. 29.

The musical endeavor follows a series of singles that the duo released this year, including hits such as “Platinum,” “PARTy T1M3,” and “West Coast Weekend.” However, the forthcoming joint effort isn’t new terrain for them. Previous works spotlighted popular tracks like 2019’s “Go Loko” and “Bop.”

During this year’s Rolling Loud California, the artists teased that an LP between the two was in the works. Tyga shared, “So it’s crazy because last year, or like a year or two ago, we was working on the album, but the s**t was going so crazy that we only came up with one song. But now, we [are] about to drop the new album. Coming soon, you feel me?”

Unfortunately, Hit Me When U Leave the Klub: The Playlist arrived amid rumors that their highly anticipated “Str8 to the Klub Tour” was canceled. It initially featured Saweetie as a special guest, along with others like Kamaiyah and DJ Vision. The nationwide trek spanned 14 dates from Sept. 21 to Nov. 22. Now, it stands on shaky grounds as fans noticed event statuses changing to “canceled” or “postponed” on ticket platforms.

Frustration veiled Tyga’s Instagram post as fans vocalized their disappointment. One user queried, “Y’ALL FINNA DROP MUSIC TOGETHER, BUT CANCEL THE TOUR?” Another echoed the sentiment, “Waking up and seeing y’all canceled the tour. What’s going on?”

YG even disabled comments on his social media account.