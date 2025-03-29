Yella Beezy Makes Bail After He’s Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Mo3’s 2020 Murder

BY: Walker Published 12 minutes ago

Texas rapper Yella Beezy posts $750000 bond in his murder case, however, he must remain on house arrest and still has a legal fight ahead.

Beezy, whose name is Markies Deandre Conway, was arrested last week after he was indicted on a capital murder while renumeration charge in the 2020 shooting death of Melvin Noble, a fellow Dallas rapper who went by the stage name MO3.

Conway is accused of hiring a hitman to shoot and kill Noble, as the two rappers were allegedly feuding at the time of the shooting.

Two others have been charged with capital murder in Noble’s death.

Conway, 33, was released from the Dallas County jail just after 10 a.m. on Friday morning, a spokesperson with the Dallas County sheriff’s office confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.

Under the conditions of his bond, Conway must remain on house arrest with an ankle monitor, submit to random drug and alcohol testing and surrender his passport. He is also not allowed to possess a deadly weapon, have any contact with witnesses, victims or co-defendants in the case and must ask the court for permission to travel outside of Dallas and Denton County, court documents say.

Conway appeared in court Thursday after he asked for his $2 million bond to be reduced to $250,000, arguing that he was not a flight risk and was a lifelong resident of Dallas County. While it was only reduced to $750,000, Conway’s attorneys told The News they were happy with the outcome of the hearing and that they looked forward to defending their client at trial.

Noble, 28, was shot and killed in November 2020 after he was stopped while driving on Interstate 35E, near the Dallas Zoo. After his car stopped, he got out and was chased down and shot by a gunman wielding a rifle.

Since then, Kewon Dontrell White, 26, and Devin Maurice Brown, 32, were indicted on murder charges in the shooting. Conway’s indictment alleges he hired White to commit the shooting, while a new indictment filed against Brown this week accuses him of being hired by Conway to commit the shooting.

