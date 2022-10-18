Yaya Mayweather Withdraws Guilty Plea In 2020 Stabbing Incident

Yaya Mayweather has changed her plea in her assault with a deadly weapon case that occurred in 2020.

via: AceShowbiz

According to documents obtained by The Shade Room, the mother of one appeared in a Houston court on Monday, October 17 to change her plea from guilty to nolo contendere (no contest). The no contest plea allows defendants to accept the criminal punishment but not admit guilt.

Yaya is due to be back in court in December and she still faces six years of probation, says a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Yaya previously escaped up to 20 years in prison when she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in April. At the time, she admitted to “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly” causing “bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs” by cutting her with a knife.

Her attorney Kent Schaffer said in a statement to XXL, “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

“Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her,” the attorney added. “This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”

The crime happened in April 2020. Both Yaya and Lapattra visited NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s home at the time and an altercation ensued between the two women in the kitchen. As the argument escalated, Yaya reportedly grabbed two knives. When Lapattra reportedly stepped towards Yaya, the latter stabbed Lapattra multiple times.

Yaya went on to give birth to a son, whom she shares with YoungBoy, in January 2021. The rapper also has a child together with Lapattra. He is currently in a relationship with Jazlyn Mychelle, the mother of two of his children.