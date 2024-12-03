Home > NEWS

Yak Gotti Cleared Of Charges In Court Ruling

BY: Walker

Published 13 mins ago

After an extensive and tumultuous trial, the jury reached verdicts for the two remaining defendants in the high-profile YSL RICO case in Fulton County on Tuesday morning.

Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti, and Shannon Stillwell, learned their fates on Tuesday morning.

Both men, accompanied by their legal teams, attended a hearing where Gotti stood beside his attorney, crossing himself when the judge declared him not guilty.

On the other hand, Sillwell’s verdict was more mixed: the jury found him guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, but they dropped all other charges.

Fox 5 Atlanta added to the reporting that Kendrick and Stillwell faced multiple serious charges, including murder, conspiracy to violate RICO, and firearm offenses. During deliberations, jurors reviewed surveillance footage tied to the 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks, two rap songs submitted as evidence, and recorded calls. The jury deliberated approximately 16 hours before reaching a verdict.

Despite the jury’s verdicts and sentencing, neither man will be released from prison on Tuesday. Kendrick still has three felony charges that are set to go to trial.

