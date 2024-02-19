Wyclef Jean Says Fugees Reunion Tour Will Resume This Year | lovebscott.com

Wyclef Jean has revealed that the Fugees will be back on the road before the end of the year, no matter how impossible this looks to a casual observer.

via: Complex

In an interview with AllHipHop, Jean vowed the legendary group is expected to hit the stage once more despite all the issues over the years that have kept them from doing so.

“I would say to everybody we’re picking back up on the Fugees tour this year,” he told the outlet. “If you missed the Fugees last year, catch the Fugees this year.”

Wyclef also added that he’s been working on a few projects scheduled to arrive sometime this year, including a movie and new music with Lil Wayne.

“Another big thing I’m excited about is my Netflix movie called Prince of Port au Prince, which is based on my childhood and how I escaped poverty through imagination, so look out for that.”

He continued. “That’s going to be amazing. Me and Lil Wayne, we’re in the studio working on some secret, cool music. So, yeah, a lot of good things to look out for in 2024. We’re coming for sure. 100 percent.”

The Fugees launched a reunion tour in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second studio album, The Score. However, the tour was postponed until 2022 and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They reunited again last year for Hill’s anniversary tour celebration of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. But in November 2023, Hill postponed the rest of her tour, explaining that she has “been battling serious vocal strain” on social media.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” she said. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

She continued, “For this reason we have to reschedule most of the remaining shows this year. The shows that were cancelled this year will be rescheduled for early 2024 AND because of the overwhelming response, we’ll be adding new cities to the tour, including overseas. We’re working on the new calendar now, and announcing soon.”