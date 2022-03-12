WWE Star Ettore 'Big E' Ewen Says He Broke His Neck During SmackDown, But Will 'Be Alright' [Photos + Video]

WWE superstar Big E broke his neck during Friday night’s episode of “Smackdown” in Birmingham, Alabama.

The WWE star, 36, revealed in a video shared on Twitter Friday evening that he broke his neck following an incident that took place amid a live broadcast of WWE SmackDown.

Big E, who has been with the WWE since 2009, told fans he will “be alright” in the clip, which sees him laying in what appears to be a hospital bed while sporting a neck brace.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages, it’s very heartwarming,” he says in the video. “I can move all of my digits … that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that.”

Adds Big E: “I’m gonna be alright. I’ll be good. Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me. But for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you.”

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown event where he obtained his injury, Big E was up against competitor Ridge Holland, who performed a belly-to-belly suplex while he was outside the ring, per CBS Sports.

After landing on top of Big E’s head in the stunt gone wrong, the wrestler was removed from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on a stretcher to receive medical care, according to ESPN.

An UGLY landing for Big E at ringside. Looks like he landed on his head and he was not seen again on-screen after this. #SmackDown #WWE

pic.twitter.com/VizfehW7ug — WrestlingInc.com (@WrestlingIncCom) March 12, 2022

The sports star was met with an outpouring of love from fellow industry athletes on social media after the accident.

One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022

Sending you so much love and light E!! Heal well my friend! ??????N https://t.co/TWxDNXWave — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 12, 2022

We love you so much, @WWEBigE. Keeping you in my prayers. We’ve all got your back. You’re one of the toughest human beings I know. https://t.co/iFuRp9ykAw — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 12, 2022

Speedy recovery fam https://t.co/oshdnWBGlw — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) March 12, 2022

Get well soon, E. You got this. ?? https://t.co/jXkkEmtJVr — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 12, 2022

We love u E ??.. So thankful you are okay and in good spirits. The power of positivity ? https://t.co/Ck8vxMQPmO — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 12, 2022