How a Wrong Number on Group Chat Led to High School Basketball Team FaceTiming With Tom Brady [Photos]

Play calling turned into real FaceTime calling when a high school basketball team accidentally wound up on the phone with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

via: Complex

According to NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit, it all started when members of the boys’ freshmen basketball team at Notre Dame Prep started a group text last week. When entering phone numbers, the boys mistakenly typed in the wrong number for one of their teammates. It was off by just one, single digit, and suddenly, the team had added Murphy-Bunting, a native of Macomb, MI, to the group chat.

“He said he was from Michigan and he sent a picture from the locker room,” freshman Michael Khouri told WXYZ. “And then we were like, ‘hold on this guy might be for real.’”

“I’m like, ‘oh we accidentally added someone random’ because no one expects to add an NFL player to a group chat,” teammate Mark Galle added. “It’s a one in a billion chance.”

Within minutes of the start of the FaceTime call, Murphy-Bunting turned the phone over to some of his teammates, including Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette. Eventually, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady hopped on the call.

“We all went crazy,” Notre Dame prep student Danny Quandt told reporters. “I was telling my mom, my dad, “Brady is on the phone, Brady is on the phone.’ I couldn’t even hear what Tom was saying. When he said what’s up, I don’t think any of us heard, that’s how loud we were being.”

Check out the GOAT’s interaction with the Notre Dame prep freshman basketball team in the thread below.

The boys are like “yes, if this is XXXX.” The guy replies, “no, this is Sean. Do you know who I am?” Of course they think it’s their teammate messing with them. After some back and forth the guy says “this is @seanbunting_ ” and he sends a selfie in the Bucs locker room… pic.twitter.com/qdrbTzE0Fo — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

Naturally the boys are getting greedy now, and besides asking the guys to have big weeks for their fantasy football team, they want to see the GOAT! — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

The FaceTime call ends shortly there after with @seanbunting_ saying “ball out this season!” The boys promised they won’t let SMB‘s number get out there. What an awesome experience for our boys and what an amazing group of guys on the Buccaneers. — P. Jason Whalen (@pjwhalen16) November 24, 2021

Brady loves the kids.