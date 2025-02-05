Home > NEWS

Workplace Shooting in Ohio Warehouse Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Wounded; Suspect on the Loose

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Police are seeking an employee of a warehouse in a Columbus, Ohio suburb who they say shot one co-worker to death and wounded five others late Tuesday night.

“At this point, we have a person of interest, and we are working to locate them and bring them into custody,” Greg Jones, the chief of the New Albany Police Department told a news conference.

Police named the suspect as Bruce Reginald Foster III, who they described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with brown eyes.

Jones said the huge warehouse had a large overnight staff and around 150 were evacuated to a neighboring building. “A lot of them didn’t know what happened. They weren’t aware of it until they were evacuated,” Jones said.

Jones added the police knew of the suspect’s whereabouts but efforts to apprehend him were continuing.

Jones said it “appeared to be a targeted type of attack” but he would not reveal whether the suspect was a current of former employee at the facility.

The five injured people were taken to a local hospital but Jones did not reveal their conditions. He said officers were still contacting the families of those killed or injured.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation. Our officers, alongside multiple agencies, responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the scene. We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution,” Jones said in a statement.

NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus reported that the building where the shooting took place makes cosmetics for LBrand stores, citing the New Albany Chamber of Commerce.

via: NBC News

