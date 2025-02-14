Woman Claims Diddy Cursed, Told Her ‘I Do What I Want’ Before Sexually Assaulting Her

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

A woman accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault has claimed he cursed and said threatening words to her prior to her alleged attack, according to court documents.

The unnamed accuser claims she was visiting Los Angeles in November of 2016 when she went to Club Playhouse and was approached by Combs and his entourage, according to a complaint filed in New York State Supreme Court and reviewed by PEOPLE.

Per the complaint, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly offered her a drink — but when she declined, Combs allegedly responded, “Bitch, I’m not asking you. Drink that s— and shut the f— up.”

Advertisement

The woman claims she “felt compelled to drink the beverage after he forcefully slid the glass towards her.”

Per the complaint, Combs allegedly then placed his arm around her in a side hug and “shoved his left hand up her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers while telling the plaintiff, “Bitch, I do what I want, take that s—.”

Combs laughed when she attempted to push him away, “appearing amused by her distress,” she alleges in the complaint.

The complaint further alleges he eventually allowed her to leave, but she was already feeling disoriented when she hailed a cab back to her hotel. By the time she was dropped off by a taxi at her hotel, she “felt dizzy, light-headed, and unable to stand without support.”

Advertisement

Hotel staff had to help the woman get to her hotel room, she says. The following morning, the complaint claims that she found tearing and bruising around her genital area, “likely resulting from the assault.”

The complaint does not allege that the drink was spiked.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed accusing Combs of sexual misconduct. The rap mogul has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Advertisement

Combs is also facing federal criminal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

Combs is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has been denied bail three separate times and is set to go on trial in May.

via: People