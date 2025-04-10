BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Composer and LGBTQIA+ icon, William Finn, died on April 7. The actor, known for musicals like “Falsettos” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” passed away at a hospital in Bennington, Vermont, after battling a serious illness.

The Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist made a significant impact on musical theater with his heartfelt and character-driven works. Finn grew up in Natick, Mass., in a Conservative Jewish household. His early career introduced audiences to the character Marvin through a series of one-act musicals known as the “Marvin Trilogy.” This series includes “In Trousers,” “March of the Falsettos,” and “Falsettoland.” These productions explore Marvin’s journey as he navigates complex relationships with his wife, son, and male lover.

In 1992, Finn and collaborator James Lapine combined the latter two into the Broadway musical “Falsettos,” which earned Finn Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Book. But Finn did not stop there. He went on to help create some of the most prolific LGBTQIA+ productions in history.

Finn’s death will undoubtedly leave a hole in the theatre community, as fans and fellow creators become curious about his cause of death. Here is everything we know about the circumstances surrounding Finn’s passing.

What was William Finn’s cause of death?

According to Playbill, Finn died after a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness. The publication attributed the information to Finn’s press representative, though no further details have been released. Prior to his death, Finn did not disclose that he was battling a health condition – leaving fans shocked by his seemingly sudden passing.

Finn never shied away from sharing personal experiences — some of which directly inspired his creative work. In 1992, he underwent surgery for an arteriovenous malformation in his brain stem, an ordeal that shaped his 1998 musical “A New Brain.” He then continued producing impactful works, including “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” in 2005, which earned him another Tony nomination.

William Finn leaves behind a loving partner and a lasting legacy.

Finn was one of the greats, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on. The composer leaves behind his longtime partner Arthur Salvadore, who he met in the early 80s. Throughout their partnership, Finn drew inspiration from their relationship for his creative works. In his 2003 song cycle “Elegies,” Finn included the piece “Mark’s All-Male Thanksgiving,” a nod to their first meeting. In the song, Finn describes Salvadore as the “most handsome guy.”

“Mark the lawyer wore flannel. He comes from Wisconsin / The handsomest guy wore a tie,” he sings. “That was Arthur: sweetly decent, funny, and living / I met Arthur when Mark made his all-male Thanksgiving.”

Salvadore and Finn were together until the composer’s death. According to Soap Central, the pair lived together in New York City and Williamstown, Massachusetts. Salvadore supported Finn with unwavering dedication, and their deep bond shaped both the composer’s life and his creative work. Together, they built a lasting partnership that enriched their own lives and also left a powerful mark on American musical theater.

