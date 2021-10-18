Will Smith Shows Off Fit Body Amid Post-Quarantine Fitness Journey [Photo + Video]

Will Smith gave fans a peek at his buff body after starting his fitness journey following his coronavirus quarantine in May.

via: Rap-Up

After saying he was in the “worst shape of my life,” the 53-year-old actor hit the gym and made a commitment to get in the best shape of his life.

Five months later, he revealed the ripped results of his transformation. In a TikTok video, Smith is seen getting out of bed before beginning his regimented workout, which includes lifting weights, doing pull-ups, and running track.

“And to think Sundays used to be for muffins ? #bestshapeofmylife,” he captioned the clip.

Back in May, Smith announced that he had gained weight amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he said at the time, while sharing a shirtless pic of his dad bod.

He also vowed to get in the gym and transform his body. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it!” he joked. “Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

After seeing his fit physique, Smith’s 55 million Instagram followers felt motivated. “I feel lazy watching this,” commented one, while another added, “I wasn’t even in bed and I had to get up.”

The King Richard star has been documenting the process of “rebuilding his body and getting his groove back” as part of a six-part fitness unscripted series for YouTube Originals, which is set to premiere next year.

Smith wasn’t kidding around seeing has he reached his goal only five months later.