Will Smith Recalls Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Because She Wanted to Quit ‘Whip My Hair’ Tour

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Willow Smith has been making popular music since she was nine. However, performing her hit singles, like “Whip My Hair” and “Wait a Minute!” hasn’t always been fun for the A-list star.

Will Smith is reflecting on an act of rebellion by his daughter, Willow.

The Men in Black star recounted an incident from early in his daughter’s music career, shortly after she released her hit 2010 single “Whip My Hair,” in the new documentary Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood.

“I’ll never forget, we were in Dublin, Ireland. Willow comes off stage, she was on tour with Justin Bieber,” Smith recalled. “Hit record, 20,000 kids whipping their hair in Dublin, and she comes off stage, and is like, ‘I’m done, Daddy,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, baby, that was a great show!’ And she was like, ‘No, no, I mean I’m done! I’m ready to go home!'”

Smith said that he had to explain that there was still an entire tour to fulfill, and that the family couldn’t bail after one show. “I was like, ‘Well, no, you can’t go home, sweetie, you promised Mr. Jay-Z that you were gonna do these 30 days of this tour,” he recalled. “She said, ‘No, Daddy, you promised Mr. Jay-Z.’ And I was like, ‘Sweetie, I get it, but we promised as a family, and you have to finish.'”

The King Richard star said that his daughter’s disappointment has stuck with him. “She looked at me — I’ll never forget the look in her eyes, and she was like, ‘It doesn’t matter to you that I’m finished, Daddy?'” Smith remembered. “And I was like, ‘Well, yes sweetie, it matters, but you can’t be finished.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Smith said that his daughter then enacted a plot to express her frustration. “We go back to the hotel, and Jada had just left, so I’m there, it’s my first night of daddy duty,” he explained. “And [Willow] came out the next morning and she had shaved her head bald. In the middle of her ‘Whip My Hair’ tour, she had shaved her head bald. And it was like a magical moment. I was like, ‘Got it.'”

Willow Smith, who was around 10 years old at the time of the incident, reflected on shaving her head in a 2022 interview with The Guardian. “I felt like I had no control,” she told the outlet. “That was the part that wasn’t cool for me. I felt so powerless. But because I was so young, I didn’t have enough experience for people to trust my opinions. So I just said, ‘I can’t do this.'”

The “Transparent Soul” singer also said that she held some resentment toward both of her parents after the incident. “I definitely had to forgive you and Daddy for that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing. It was mostly Daddy because he was so harsh at certain times,” she told Jada Pinkett-Smith on a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk. “It was a couple of years, honestly. Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt.”

via: EW