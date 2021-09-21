Will Smith Mansion: Fire Trucks Rush to Actor’s Malibu Home Amid Reports of Blaze

Fire trucks and an ambulance were seen Monday going to the $42 million dream home Will Smith built in Calabasas, Calif., amid reports of a fire and someone being treated at the scene.

via: Radar Online

Sources claim a fire broke out on the property and someone at the home needed medical treatment. A video posted by the outlet shows the ambulance arriving at the home at 3:30 PM on Monday. The footage does not show Will or Jada.

A bunch of other vehicles followed the ambulance onto the estate. An insider claims the fire started on the property and caused “extensive smoke damage.”

The outlet reports someone was treated at the scene and but was not hospitalized. The home in question is a massive estate that Will put together by buying neighboring homes over the years. Reps for the actor nor the L.A. County Fire Department returned Page Six’s request for comment.

The couple has been busy celebrating Jada Pinkett Smith’s 50th birthday. Over the weekend, the family threw a big bash with a ’70s-themed roller rink for the Set It Off actress with quite the celebrity guest list.

Everyone stopped by to celebrate Jada including Jordyn Woods, Lauren London, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith and, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Videos from the event showed Jada living it up as she skated around the rink like a champ. She captioned the clip, ‘I rolled into 50 like.”

Jada’s daughter Willow was not able to make the party because she is on tour at the moment.

Thankfully no one suffered serious injuries.