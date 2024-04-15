Will Smith Makes Surprise Men in Black Appearance as He Performs with J Balvin at Coachella | lovebscott.com

Will Smith made a blockbuster cameo at Coachella!

via: Variety

Dressed in his full “Men in Black” suit and sunglasses and performing the title track of the 1997 film. The appearance was brief but memorable, capping a UFO-themed set and concluding with Balvin being dragged off by black-suit-clad dancers as Smith pulled out a “Neuralyzer,” the famous memory-eraser device from the film.

Balvin returned for another song, however, and rocked energetically through a rousing version of his hit “In Da Ghetto” with his troupe of dancers, who were clad in comically stereotypical alien costumes, green with big black eyes.

Will Smith performing “Men In Black” at #Coachella will J Balvin: pic.twitter.com/LqHgRpef2G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2024