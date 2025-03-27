Home > NEWS

Will Smith Honored With Street Named After Him in West Philadelphia

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Will Smith returned to the neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, for a street renaming ceremony on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders honored the Oscar and Grammy winner on Wednesday, renaming a street next to Smith’s old high school.

“Philly, I love you. I am yours. You are mine,” Smith said at a ceremony along a section of 59th Street that now bears his name.

Advertisement

He reminisced about learning the values of hard work and education from his mother and father before hitting it big as an actor and rapper.

“Nobody gets an easy ride,” he said. “That was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me: that there’s nothing wrong with a hard day’s work.”

Among those who came out to see him was a former teacher who was the first to call him “Prince Charming” — a nickname he changed up a bit for the 1990s TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” in which Smith played a teenager from Philadelphia who goes to live with relatives in Los Angeles.

“The name `The Fresh Prince’ was coined in that building,” Smith said, pointing back at Overbrook High School. “I added the ‘fresh’ because it was hip-hop slang.”

Advertisement

Smith will release his fifth studio album “Based on a True Story” on Friday. It’s his first music project in two decades since “Lost and Found.”

He won Grammys for “Summertime,” “Men In Black,” “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” He’s also starred in the movies “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “King Richard.”

via: AP

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock over Co-Parenting Double Standard

By: Walker
NEWS

Suspect Identified in Memphis Shooting That Left 1 Dead and Rapper Sauce Walka Injured

By: Walker
Black queer woman
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Sharp Suits & Soft Glam: What ‘Stem’ Really Means in LGBTQIA+ Culture

By: DM
NEWS

Fans React To Ed O’Neill Revealing He Has A Black Wife And Daughter Via TikTok

By: Walker
NEWS

Bishop T.D. Jakes Reveals His Mid-Sermon Medical Emergency Was a ‘Massive Heart Attack’: ‘5 Minutes Later I’d Have Been Dead’

By: Walker
NEWS

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ Comments About Abbott Amid Censure Threat

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Sued by Man Claiming He Was Forced to Give Him Oral Sex on Commercial Set

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Watson’ Renewed for Second Season at CBS

By: Walker
NEWS

Anthony Edwards Seemingly Files New Paternity Lawsuit Against Ex Alexandria While Fighting Other Ex

By: Walker
NEWS

Rapper Sexyy Red Named In Lawsuit After Allegedly Weaponizing Fans In Family Feud

By: Walker