Whoops: Andy Cohen Accidentally Revealed Kyle Richards Recently Had a Breast Reduction

Andy Cohen accidentally revealed Wednesday that Kyle Richards underwent cosmetic surgery just three weeks ago.

via Page Six:

“How’s the breast reduction working out?” the Bravo producer, 54, innocently asked on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy, thank you,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 53, sarcastically responded.

Realizing he had outed Richards, a visibly shocked Cohen covered his mouth.

“Oh! Oh, my God. I thought you’ve talked about it,” he said, to which the reality star curtly responded, “Never talked about it.”

As the talk show host apologized repeatedly, Richards ultimately let him off the hook and confirmed that she did undergo the procedure.

“I had a breast reduction surgery,” she told viewers. “I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have implants.

“But I went in and said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,’ and here I am.”The “Halloween” actress then adjusted her strapless dress, noting, “You can’t really tell because they’re still swollen … but I will never wear a bra ever again. Ever. Ever.”

Cohen responded with yet another apology and complimented Richards’ new frame.

“They look great,” he said. “I apologize. I am so sorry. I didn’t realize. … But by the way, that’s not embarrassing.”

Richards assured the Emmy winner that his admission was “fine,” adding, “It’s OK, Andy. I love you.”

The “Little House on the Prairie” alum went on to clarify that she has always been honest about the cosmetic surgery she has undergone over the years.

“I have never lied about anything I’ve done, and I never ever will, just so you guys know,” she said. “You guys think I did my face. I really did not. I will tell you everything. I had a breast reduction three weeks ago. There’s a little bruise hidden over here.”

While Richards can take other peoples’ secrets “to the grave,” she explained that she “can’t keep a secret about [herself].”

Whoops. That’s what happens when you’re on live television…